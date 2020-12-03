LOWE, FRANK February 25, 1924 – November 29, 2020 After a long and full life, Frank Lowe passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the age of 96. For 58 years Frank was the beloved husband of the late Stella Lowe (or Stasia, as he affectionately called her), and was a very dear brother to the late Olga Ornat. He was a devoted father to Laura and Deborah (John Deacon) and he adored his grandchildren Michael, Sam (Kamara Gupta) and Amy (John Giannopoulos). Frank took great delight in his great-grandchildren, Audrey, Mila, and Beckett, who lit up his life over the last four years. He was a caring Uncle to Donna (Jerry Yaremovich), Linda (Alex Banks), and Lisa Ornat, and he will be sadly missed by his many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Frank was the son of Antony and Justyna Luczyszyn. He grew up in the vibrant immigrant community in downtown Toronto where he studied violin, beginning a lifelong love of music He attended Brant Street Public School, and then went on to study drafting at Central Technical School. When he graduated, World War II was raging in Europe, so Frank became a Flying Officer in the RCAF where he served as a navigator, flying missions in the Lancaster Bomber. After the war he began his long career as a Specification Writer at Govan, Kaminker, Langley, and Keenleyside Architects. In 1948 he and Stella married, and in 1956 they settled into their home in Don Mills, where they were part of the "Norden Neighbours" until Frank's move to long term care in 2017. Frank loved life. He was an avid gardener and accomplished photographer. He enjoyed teaching ESL at the Donway Covenant Church and loved to experiment with new recipes well into his 90s. He loved long walks through Edwards Gardens, and his introduction to the Internet later in his life gave him the opportunity to tour the world's great art galleries when he could no longer travel. The family wishes to thank the exceptional staff at Sunnybrook who cared for Frank with such kindness and dignity, and in particular his outstanding nurse Shama, who considered Frank as one of her "boys." If desired, donations to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.ca
or Matthew House Toronto www.matthewhouse.ca
- two organizations near and dear to Frank's heart, would be appreciated by the family. Due to the COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left at www.highlandfuneralhome.com