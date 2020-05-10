FRANK LUCHINI
1946 - 2020
LUCHINI, FRANK April 20, 1946 – May 7, 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Frank Luchini announce that he passed away on May 7, 2020. Frank will forever be remembered and loved for his kindness, his warm smile and gentle nature. He will be missed always by his wife Rosalyn, his children Jill, Adam and Lauren and his three granddaughters Ava, Evelyn and Stella. Frank is also survived by his sister Luciana, brother-in-law Bruno and nieces Sue and Michelle and their families. Frank struggled with Alzheimer's for many years and his family can now take comfort in knowing he is at peace in both mind and spirit. A small private family memorial will be held. Please visit Frank's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on May 10, 2020.
