FRANK McPHERSON
McPHERSON, FRANK September 2, 1937 - September 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his home of 52 years, with his daughter by his side. Retired Director of Communications for the Scarborough Fire Department. Predeceased by his first wife, Myrna (Hunter), sister Audrey C.N.D., brothers John and Raymond and sister Mary-Lou. Beloved husband of Marie, father of Susanne (Brian), grandfather of Sarah (Doug) and Shawn Watkins. Remembered fondly by brother-in-law Fr. Paul Begin, Fred Hunter (Patricia), stepchildren Linda (Tony), David (Deborah) and Robert Parry and many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church in Scarborough. Cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery by immediate family only at a later date. Thanks for the memories.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
