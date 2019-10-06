ADARE, Frank Milton After 90 long years of life, Frank Milton Adare passed away, October 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jean (née Nielsen), his daughters Debbie and Kathie, his sons-in-law David Dumaresq and Clark Lawlor, his grandsons Miles and Jack and several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Irene, his father, Milton and brothers, Bob and Jack. Frank was born August 7, 1929. He loved Toronto, his lifetime home; he and Jean travelled extensively, feeding his love of learning. Frank touched many people throughout his career with the Toronto District School Board. His natural curiosity, artistry and good humor carried him through to his final moments. His favorite times were casual conversations under the shade of the apple tree in the backyard. He will be missed, but we know he is in a much better place. As per Frank's wishes, no formal services are planned. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in November. The family wishes to thank the many dedicated medical and support staff of the University Health Network, the Dorothy Ley Hospice and Ontario Health Services. Please consider a donation in Frank's honour to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019