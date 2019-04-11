MOORE, FRANK Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, Kilgour Building on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of Elsie (nee Delavigne). Cherished by his children Patricia (deceased), Brian (Elizabeth), David (Sandra), Jim (Francine) and Carl (Roberta). Proud Grandpa of Jason (Nicole), Kimberley Alongi (Tony), Andrew (Kaylah), Jeffery (Kim), Michael and great-greandfather to Owen, Chase, Vincent, Carson, Rebecca, Mya and Gianna. Frank will be held in the hearts of many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit at the JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, between Eglinton and St. Clair Aves. E.) on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. The Moore family would appreciate donations to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre or a charity of your choice in memory of Frank. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
