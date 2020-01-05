|
WHITE, FRANK NORMAN Passed away on December 28, 2019, in his 85th year, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Loving father to Laurie and Robert (wife Julie) and adored grandfather to Jessica. Frank will be dearly missed by Maxine Currie, extended family and friends and residents of St. David's Village. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality and willingness to help others. As per his wishes, a quiet family service took place at Thornton Funeral Centre, Oshawa. Donations to the are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 5, 2020