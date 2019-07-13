FRANK OWENS

OWENS, FRANK September 4, 1926 - July 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 92 with his family by his side, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Frank lived life to the absolute fullest. Beloved husband of Jean. Loving father to Janice, Michael (Donna), Frank, Bill (Lisa) and Susie Holubek (Dave). Survived by sister Dorothy (Earl) and brother-in-law to Neil Perkins (Irene) and Carol Stell. Grandfather to Sarah (Patrick), Danielle (Cory), Kristie (Mark) and Andrew. Great-grandfather to Abigail, Isabella and Isaac. A private service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019
