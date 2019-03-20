PRAJZA, Frank On Monday, March 18, 2019, Frank Prajza, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 90. Frank was born in the small town of Dolni Nem?i in the Czech Republic on January 19, 1929. He was proud of his heritage and held tightly to his roots in the CZ all of his life. Dad had a passion for his family and made every effort to assist us and support us through our lives. He was the only member of his immediate family to escape the Iron Curtain after the war and he tenaciously grasped opportunities to maintain links with his family in the CZ. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his sense of humor, and his phenomenal work ethic. He was a kind and compassionate man who also had a stern and demanding side. Frank was predeceased by his loving wife, Magdalena. He was also predeceased by his parents and three sisters, all of the Czech Republic. He is survived by his remarkable brother Antonin Prajza, of Dolni Nem?i, who was a constant support and comfort to Dad, and by many nieces and nephews in the CZ. He is also survived by his loving children, Rudy (Jacqueline), George (Paula) and Mary, and his much loved granddaughters, Lindsay, Jessica, Erika and Julia. He will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway from 4-9 p.m. Friday, March 22nd. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto. Interment at Riverside Cemetery with reception at Cirillo's Culinary Academy to follow. Grief is the price we pay for love. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
