PARKER, FRANK RAWSON Peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Betty Parker (née Howarth). Dear brother of Rene (Tony France) and Jean (Jeff Titterington). Loving father of Jan (Kevin Warmington), Alison (Jeff Shura) and Hilary (Syerra Amores). He will be fondly remembered by his 5 Grandaughters, 1 Great-Grandson, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, 110 Dundas Street East, Whitby, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 2–3 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: Lakeridge Health - Circle of Gratitude, The Kidney Foundation or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019