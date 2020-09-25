1/1
FRANK (Francesco, "Cicciu u. Spinu") SINOPOLI
SINOPOLI, FRANK (Francesco, "Cicciu u Spinu") With sadness we announce the passing of Frank on September 23, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Giovannina for 73 years. Cherished father of John (Tina) and Robert (Anne). Proud Nonno of Katia (Jeremy), Nicole (Fonz), Alexandra and Felicia (Dave). Bis-Nonno of Xavier, Aurora and Julian. Forever remembered by his brother Tony, Giovanni (Pina), sister Rose (Domenico), Michele and Antonia. Zio Ciccio will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Frank, born in Gagliato, Calabria, Italy, was a Renaissance man: a poet, a gentleman, a great father whose word and respect meant the utmost to him. Donations can be made in his memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and SickKids Foundation. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (just west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Friday, September 25th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church (100 Bainbridge Ave.) on Saturday, September 26th at 9:30 a.m. Private family interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please RSVP your intention to attend either visitation and/or Mass through Mr. Sinopoli's book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
