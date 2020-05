Or Copy this URL to Share

SMART, (STANLEY) FRANK 1924-2020 WWII Veteran, Bridge Life Master Once I was, Now I am not, Never to be again Passed peacefully in hospital in Markham. Loved and missed by brothers, sisters and families: May, Jim (Jane), Jack (Wan), Peter (Marilee), Carol, Sharon and niece Jan.



