SNELGROVE, FRANK Peacefully at The Wexford Residence surrounded by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019 in his 97th year. Frank, beloved husband of the late Violet. Loving father of Gary (Karen), Judy (Peter), Lori (Ron), Debra and Robert. Cherished grandpa of Richard, Michael, Katherine, Stephen, Andrew, David, Heather, Ryan, Matthew, and Rebecca. Loved by his twelve great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Valetta, Lester, Wallace, Mae, Reg, Earl, Eric, Olive, Ivy and Allan. Frank will be sadly missed by family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of The Wexford Residence. Resting at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In memory of Frank, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society.

