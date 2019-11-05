Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK SOMER. View Sign Obituary

SOMER, FRANK 1940-2019 Frank Somer died suddenly, on October 24, 2019, while on vacation in Venice, Italy with his wife of 46 years by his side. He was born Frans Willem Van Iterson on July 13, 1940 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Beloved husband of Linda (nee MacPherson), dear father of Kelly, Larissa, and Ryan (Sarah). Loving Papa to Matthew, Andy, Logan, Gavin and John. He will be missed by his sister Nora Van Iterson and family, Miguel, Sannie and Marike, who live in Holland. Predeceased by niece Lisette. Frank came to Canada as a young man, and was active in Toronto Real Estate for most of his adult life. He loved his Lord and was an active member of The Peoples Church for many years, and loved to sing in the choir. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Frank's life on Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m., at The Peoples Church, 374 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations can be made to The Peoples Church.

