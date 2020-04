STEIMAN, FRANK On Sunday, April 19, 2020, dear husband, father and Zaida passed away peacefully at home. Frank was born in Montreal on May 25, 1932 to David and Pearl, of blessed memory. Predeceased by sisters Mary Goldwater and Roslyn Spivak and brother Bernard Steiman, of blessed memory. Frank leaves behind his beloved "dear" Esther, children Debbie and Joel Zeger, Howard Steiman and Rochelle Direnfeld and Lorne Steiman and grandchildren Samantha and Taryn, Jeffrey, Sammy and Sydney. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 416-489-7111.

