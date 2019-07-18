PIPER, FRANK SYLVESTER 97, went home to be with his Jesus on July 14, 2019. He was born in Welland, Ontario on August 28, 1921. He was a devoted husband of 63 years to Chris Piper (Moffatt) and a loving father to Lori (Don) of Lexington, KY, Mark of Crystal Lake, IL, Karen (Jonathan) of Tampa, FL. Grandchildren include Erin, Lindsey, Jordan, Hope, Matthew, Rachel, Marah, Samantha, Melody: great- granddaughters and great-grandsons. At 18, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces and proudly served in World War II, stationed in Europe. Frank gave his life to Christ on Sept. 3, 1955. He had a heart of compassion for those in need and was the true picture of the hands and feet of Jesus on this earth. We have full assurance that Frank is rejoicing in heaven now with his Saviour, Jesus. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Funeral details may be found at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019