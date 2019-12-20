Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Frank Victor ROUSE. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

ROUSE, Dr. Frank Victor Dr. Frank Victor Rouse, 87, of Oakville, Ontario passed away December 15, 2019, peacefully and surrounded his devoted family. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Ann (née Robertson), his daughter Alison (Mike) McGuire and his brother Ted Rouse. Born March 28, 1932 in Hamilton, Frank was the son of the late Basil and Gladys (Lowry) Rouse and the middle of three children. Frank trained as a Physician at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where he also met his beautiful wife Betty. It is hard to say if Frank was best known as a Doctor, who served the Oakville Community for over 55 years or as a devoted father and family man. He was just so amazingly superb at both. He was the best kind of old school family doctor; adored by his patients and respected by his peers. Believe it or not, he continued to perform house calls well into his seventies. His commitment to his patients knew no equal. As a father and family man, Frank is survived by his children Elaine Hooper (Jeff), Mark (Vani) and Chris (Gail), his grandchildren Laura, Chris, Andrew, Sharon, Daniel, Duncan, Sarah, Matthew, Samantha and Michael, and his sister Diane (Plumb). More than just a patriarch, Frank was a provider, protector, and unconditional supporter of everyone in his family (and many, many unofficial family members too). In his spare time Frank enjoyed fishing, time spent cottaging on Manitoulin Island and travelling with friends and family. Frank's family wishes to thank everyone who aided in his care, notably the nurses, doctors and staff at OTMH and The Waterford for the care and compassion they provided. Friends and family are invited to attend "A Celebration of Life" on Saturday, January 4th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be graciously accepted by the Oakville Hospital Foundation https://oakvillehospitalfoundation.com/ or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries/dr-frank-victor-rouse/42913/ Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

