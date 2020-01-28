|
WEAVER, FRANK Resident of Fenelon Falls Peacefully, at Fenelon Court with his family by his side on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late June Weaver (nee Wickett). Loving father of George (Lou-Anne), David (Rose) and Christopher (Walter). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Brad, Laura, Drew, April, Lee and by five great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Jack and Ron. Predeceased by his brothers, Bob, George, Eugene and his sisters, Frances and Olive and by his parents Edward and Ethel Weaver. Frank was a foreman for S.A. Armstrong, of Toronto, for over 30 years. He was a longtime volunteer of Ross Memorial Hospital and enjoyed exercise, running, and walking most every day. Most of all, he enjoyed his family. Friends may call at the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 6644, Hwy. # 35, Coboconk, Ontario, 705-454-3913, on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at 11 o'clock (visitation one hour prior). Reception to follow at the Coboconk Lions Hall, 9 Grandy Road, Coboconk, Ontario, 705-454-1878. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or The Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. communityfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020