RODEN, Frank William Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 10, 2019, at the Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington, Ontario, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Heather Roden for 37 years. Loving father of Cherry Pond (late Keith), Caroline Parker (Reg) and stepfather of David Cochrane (Brada) and Stephen Cochrane (Krissy). Proud grandfather of Melanie (Stephen), Nathan, Andrew, Bradley (Jenna), Michelle, Sarah and Christopher. Great-grandfather of Benjamin and Sophia. Retired from the Toronto Sun as a compositor. A veteran who served in the British Army. Dedicated soldier of The Salvation Army having come to know the Lord through the Boy Scouts at Southall Citadel, West London and enrolled as a Junior Soldier in 1948. His passion was serving God in music and song and he was commissioned as a Bandsman and Songster in 1950. Frank was a lifelong volunteer of The Salvation Army serving in many roles from the Boy Scouts, men's fellowship and Heritage Brass, just to name a few. In lieu of flowers, Frank's family would greatly appreciate donations to The Salvation Army. Special thanks to Dr. Harpal Singh and the entire staff of the 4th floor Hidden Valley for their outstanding care and compassion, as well as the staff of Best Care. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line), on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. We rejoice and celebrate that Frank is now at peace and in the presence of his Saviour.

