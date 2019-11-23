Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK WISNIEWSKI. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

WISNIEWSKI, FRANK April 22, 1936 November 18, 2019 Retired Metro Toronto Police Badge #917 It is with profound sadness that the family of Frank Wisniewski announce his passing. Devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully at The Woodhaven Long Term Care Home in Markham. Born in Minitonas, Manitoba, where he grew up on a farm with his large family. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid runner. Professionally, Frank tried his hand as a logger and miner, eventually becoming a Metro Toronto Police Officer. There he started in the 31 Division, where he was promoted to the rank of Sargeant, worked in the Emergency Task Force and Bomb Squad before finishing his career at 13 Division after 25 years of service. He was predeceased by his son Brent, parents, Anton and Rose, brothers, Joe (Irene), Stan (Ann) and his sister Helen. Beloved husband and best friend of Marian (nee Brizinski), for over 56 years and loving father of Derek (Tara) and Glen. He will be sorely missed by his surviving siblings, Walter (Tamara), Barney (Jean), Andy (Claudette), Ed (Connie), Emily (Marcel), Josie (Reg) and cousin Olga (Steve). The family would like to thank the staff at The Woodhaven for their attentive care and the devoted caregivers of Homewatch CareGivers of York Region. In memory of Frank, donations can be made to The Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the spring.





