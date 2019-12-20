Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK WRAY CONVERY. View Sign Obituary

CONVERY, FRANK WRAY August 2, 1925 - December 18, 2019 With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our Dad, and Papa, at the age of 94, at Briton House Retirement Centre in Toronto. He lived a long and successful life, and as Frank was fond of saying, it was finally time to, "pull down the shades and turn off the lights." Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marilyn Joyce Hebb, who passed away in 2013. He also had an older sister, Barbara Jane Convery, who died in 1984. Frank is survived by his children, Mark (Lari-Ann), Steve (Nancy), Michael (Karen) and Lynn Bestari (Jim). He will be missed by his grandchildren, Lorelle Emberley (Scott), Callan, Jack, Aidan, Andrew, Jaime, Istiana and Donovan. Born in Peterborough, Frank moved to Port Dalhousie as a child. He spent many summers at Onondaga Camp learning to sail, canoe and swim. He then attended Ridley College in St. Catharines from 1936-1943. At Ridley he excelled in sports and became an elite boxer and gymnast. After leaving Ridley his dream was to join the war effort as a Pilot. He convinced his parents to let him enlist and off to Pilot training he went. Frank served as a Pilot in the R.C.A.F. (Pilot Officer) from 1943-44 and then went to England to join the Fleet Air Arm branch of the Royal Navy (Sub-Lieutenant) in 1945. When he returned from England, he attended the University of Western Ontario and received a B.A. in 1948. He made many lifelong friends while at Western and was one of the founders of the school's Kappa Alpha Society. After graduating, he worked for the St. Catharines Standard before starting his long career at Hayhurst Advertising of Toronto in 1950. In 1970 he was appointed President and remained in that position until just prior to his retirement in 1985 at which time he was Chairman of Hedwyn Communications, the holding company for Hayhurst and several associated companies. Hayhurst Advertising was subsequently sold to Saatchi & Saatchi. After his retirement he served on the Board of Governors of North York General Hospital for 13 years and on the Board of the Hospital's Foundation for an additional 8 years. He was a member of the Business Council of Canada, as well as the Donalda Club. Through mutual friends, in 1952 Frank met a beautiful girl from Halifax named Marilyn Hebb. They married in Halifax in 1954, during Hurricane Edna, and upon returning from their honeymoon, settled in Toronto, during Hurricane Hazel. Bad weather aside, they went on to enjoy a long, loving marriage, raising a family, travelling with friends, and enjoying life in Don Mills. Family gatherings, from small to epic, were common around the pool at the house in Don Mills, and on the beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida during the winter months. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandparent. Upon retirement he enthusiastically pursued his love of gardening, jazz, and crime mystery novels which he consumed voraciously. At his request, a cremation has been arranged and a celebration of his life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. He will be interred next to his wife, Marilyn, at Mount Pleasant Cremation Gardens. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North York General Hospital Foundation, Trails Youth Initiatives, or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Briton House Retirement Centre for their incredible kindness, care, support and attention. Condolences can be sent directly to the family at

