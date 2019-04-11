ZECHNER, FRANK It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank Zechner, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on April 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 67 years to Bertha, caring and devoted father to Frank (Charlene), John (Lynn) and the late Diane Karas (Chris). Proud Opa to Wayne, Stuart, Courtney (Michael), Scott, Jamie, Shannon (Zack), Katie and Jack and Grosse-Opa to Dalia. Frank will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of many family and friends and coworkers from 40 years at Coca Cola Limited. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019. A Funeral Service will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:45 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Funeral Home (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK ZECHNER.
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019