ZUMER, FRANK It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Frank Zumer on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 84. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Maria, and children, Sonya Pocrnic (Mike) and Fred Zumer (Klaudia). Cherished grandfather to Karina and Mark. Frank was born in Komenda, Kamnik in Slovenia in 1935, and immigrated to Canada in 1964. He worked for 33 years at McDonnell Douglas/Boeing as a skilled tool and die maker, retiring in 1998. Frank was a selfless and giving man, always there to help a relative, friend or neighbour. He will be dearly missed by anyone whose life he touched. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Wednesday, July 15th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trillium Hospital in Mississauga. at: trilliumgiving.ca/give-support/

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
