Franklin Donald DOWLING
DOWLING, Franklin Donald January 17, 1942 - September 12, 2020 Suddenly after a brief illness, Frank passed away at Oshawa General Hospital. He leaves his beloved wife of 56 years, Lynne Hughes and children Paul (Karen) and Kelly (Rob). Sadly missed by his grandsons Kyle, Jordan, Luke and Ewan. Predeceased by his sisters Eleanor Bernier, Nora Harrigan, and Doreen Mccarnan and brothers Tom, Mike and Joe. Survived by sister Mary Shambrook and brother Jim Dowling. His sister-in-law Patricia Mountain will miss him as well as all his in-laws and family. Cremation and a celebration of life will take place at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
