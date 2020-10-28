SEYMOUR, FRANKLIN HARRIS Peacefully, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Franklin, in his 78th year, husband of the late Joyce (2013). Loving father of Geoffrey (Shannon) and Graham (Jillian). Proud grandpa of Mira, Grayson and Everly. Dear brother of Julie and Carolyn. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, (905) 877-3631, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. (Covid-19 protocols in effect.) Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



