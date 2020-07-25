LEITHINGER, FRANZ (FRANK) 1928 - 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Leithinger on June 28, 2020. Frank was born in Steinbach am Ziehberg, Austria, on October 18, 1928, and later immigrated to Canada. As an ambitious young man, he started working at Canada Bread and later became a manager. In the early 1970s, he bought the "Orel Tower" apartment block on Northcliffe Boulevard. He lived a full and rewarding life with his wife Josephine. After the death of his beloved wife in 2005, the Orel Tower became his passion and its tenants were the centre and focus of his life. He will be missed by his family and longtime friends. A private cremation has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store