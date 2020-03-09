Home

SCHMOLL, FRANZ 1921 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Michael Garron Hospital in East York, after a second bout of pneumonia. He is sadly missed by his daughter Gerlinde, his son-in-law Ulf, his grandchildren Petra, Samuel and Kristina and his great-grandchildren William and Jasmine, as well as his close friends from Austria, Germany and Croatia. The funeral service will be held at McDougall Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Road (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Reception with refreshments will be available at McDougall Brown Funeral Home after the burial. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2020
