FELL, FRASER MATTHEWS C.M., Q.C., LL.B., LL.D. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fraser Matthews Fell, in his 92nd year, on April 23, 2020, at Amica Balmoral in Toronto. Fraser was a truly remarkable person who profoundly touched the lives of so many people, with significant impact and influence on all members of his very large family, numerous friends, colleagues and acquaintances. His character was extraordinary. He was a role model for all who met him, having impeccable integrity, generosity, kindness, gentleness, patience, all supported by a very deep faith. He was a wonderful philanthropist and a giant in the legal and business community, which led to his appointment as Member of the Order of Canada in 1995 and being recipient of Queen Elizabeth II's Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals. Fraser was a highly respected leader, who always had an unwavering determination to do what was right, no matter the issue presented or the force of opposition. Predeceased by the love of his life in 64 years of marriage, his "dearest" wife Margot and parents Charles Percival and Grace Elizabeth Fell. Fraser deeply loved his immediate and extended family. He is beloved father to David (Donna), Susan Haddy (Scott), Leslie (Greg), Martha Bannock (John) and Mark (Dawn). Loving grandfather to Caitlin, Fraser (Sarah), Bryn (Navneet), Paul (Katie); Jennifer (Shobhan), Andrew (Alison), Graham; Christopher, Michael (Carolina); Madison (Spencer), Leighton; Adam, James and Morgan. Great-Grandad to Aryan, Chelsea, Claire, Julia, Logan, Lola, Isla and Mya. Dearest brother to Albert (Christa), Margaret and Anthony (Shari). Fraser was born in Toronto, Ontario, June 17, 1928. He attended the University of Toronto Schools (UTS) and then McMaster University (B.A.) where he met Margot. Following graduation from Osgoode Hall Law School (LL.B) and being called to the Ontario Bar in 1953, he pursued a career in corporate law joining Fasken & Calvin Law Firm (now Fasken), becoming partner in his early 30s and appointed Queen's Counsel (Q.C.) in 1965 and Managing Partner of the firm in 1978. As a director and Chairman of the Excelsior Life Insurance Company, Fraser led the sale of the company to Aetna in 1980 and continued as Chairman of Aetna Canada until its sale to Maritime Life in 1999. Fraser also served as director of Royal Trust (1968-1993), both Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of Canada and separately Melon Bank Canada (1995-2000). He was Chairman, President and CEO of Gentra Inc. (1993-1996). In 1972, Fraser became a director of Dome Petroleum, the largest Canadian energy company at the time. He was also the CEO of Dome Mines and spearheaded the acquisition of Campbell Red Lake Mines and following that, the merger with Placer Development in 1987 to create Placer Dome. While with Placer, Fraser served as Chairman of both the World Gold Council and The Gold Institute. His volunteer work and philanthropy were exceptional. As longtime Chairman of the Toronto Western Hospital, he played a key leadership role in the merger of the Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals becoming Chairman of the Toronto Hospital (1992-1994) which ultimately became the University Health Network (UHN). He was past Chair, Board of Governors, McMaster University, where he received an honorary LL.D. and he fulfilled the same role at Branksome Hall School. He was past director of the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation, Cancer Care Ontario, Canadian Museum of Health and Medicine, Hope Air and the Better Business Bureau of Metropolitan Toronto amongst other not-for-profits. Fraser received UofT's Arbor Award in 1998. "Everyone has a responsibility to better the world" was a key message of Fraser. Fraser served and was a pillar of his church community, first at the Donway Baptist Church, then at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, where he became a life deacon. His deep faith gave him incredible strength, enabling him in all areas and challenges of life. He was honoured with the Human Relations Award by the Canadian Council for Christians and Jews. Fraser was a very active and respected member of the University Club, the York Club and the Toronto Club and served as Chairman and President of all three respectively over the years. His passions included music and Canadian art. He was a patron and director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and of the Canadian Opera Company. He had an avid interest in sailing and racing his Albacore in Muskoka, although was mostly at the back end of the fleet. As a car and driver enthusiast, Fraser frequently changed cars, much to the consternation of Margot. He had a deep love for his dogs which included schnauzers, retrievers and English setters. Wonderful times were spent at the family home at Glenorchy, Don Mills and at "Clovelly", the family cottage in Windermere, Muskoka, where he also served as President of the Windermere Golf and Country Club for 16 years. Fraser and Margot traveled the world, visiting 7 continents and over 50 countries. The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care he received at Balmoral, especially during the past year. Thank you to Marlene Dixon (RN), Monica Byrne (General Manager) and for the exceptional care provided by his personal caregiver Emily. The family are very grateful to Rev. Dr. Peter Holmes and Rev. Dale Rose for their incredible support of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of the following charities most supported by Fraser, the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation, Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, the Scott Mission or the Young Street Mission, would be appreciated. A Memorial will be held in due course. A private immediate family service has taken place.

