Courageously at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Martin for 56 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brenda, Deborah, Rick and Melissa Cutler. Dear sister and sister-in-law of David and Rita Slapack, Peggy and the late Stan Leznoff and the late Joyce Nadel Williamson. Devoted daughter of the late Max and Rose Slapack. Adoring and cherished Bubby to Jenna, Noah, Jersey and Jack. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva following the interment at 27 Pining Road, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to CAMH, 1-800-414-0471.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019