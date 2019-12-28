Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRCS(C) FACS BARRY KING CUTLER M.D.. View Sign Obituary

CUTLER, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, BARRY KING Barry, 82 years of age, passed away peacefully at the Berkley Care Centre (BCC) in North Vancouver on December 16, 2019, surrounded by family. Lovingly remembered by wife Judith of 58 years, two children Duffy (Shari) and Rob (Joanne), sister Diane (Doug Porter) and his grandchildren Cameron, Emily and McKenzie and Gemma and Declan. Predeceased by mother Wilma (nee King), father Don and son Scott. Barry was a surgeon in Powell River, BC, for 32 years (1968-2000) after completing his high school education at Univerisity of Toronto Sschools and medical training at the University of Toronto. He will also be remembered by many friends and colleagues from Canada, the United States and Mexico. A Funeral Mass will be said January 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Christ the Redeemer Parish, 599 Keith Road, West Vancouver. Please visit Barry's memorial site at

