SHEPPARD, MD, FRCSC, THOMAS JOHN "JACK" September 14, 1929 – April 7, 2019 Gracefully passed away, surrounded by family, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (deceased 2016) for 60 years. Devoted father of Tom (Rose), Julie (Vince), Jane (Ian) and Pete (Shannon). Proud grandfather of Sarah, Emma, Nicholas, Ginny, Simon, Charlie, Jack, Hannah, Jake, Sam and Elle. Jack will be remembered as a dedicated Obstetrician-Gynecologist who delivered close to 10,000 babies and saved countless lives with his unshakeable skill. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Heartfelt thanks to the whole Palliative Care team. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Peterborough Golf and Country Club on Saturday, June 8th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. RSVP to [email protected] or 905-926-3222. Online condolences can be left at www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca . Memorial donations to the Nature Conservancy of Canada or the PRHC Foundation in support of women's health care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, would be in keeping with Jack's love of nature and commitment to his patients. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

