ASH, FRED In his 83rd year, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2019 at 12 noon at the Southlake Regional Health Centre, with his loving wife Marlene by his side holding hands. Devoted Father to Frederick and his wife Mari. Grandpa to Leo and Anja. Survived by his Brother Doug (Diane predeceased). Dear uncle to Courtney (Bryan) and their daughter Ashley. Fred will be sadly missed by all his extended family and friends. A celebration of Fred's wonderful life will be held in the Dining Hall at St. Andrew's College, 15800 Yonge St., Aurora, Ontario L4G 3H7, on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Andrews College Foundation Scholarship Fund.

