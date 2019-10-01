BALDWIN, Fred It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Baldwin on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Fred was the caring husband of Lynn for 54 years. His daughters Karen (Pete) and Judy (Shaul) will be at a loss without his insight and acts of devoted service to guide them. His grandchildren Stephen (Emma), Sarah, Charlie, Daniel and David will carry his memory in their hearts. Fred was born in Toronto in 1940. He was educated at St. Michaels College School. After receiving his Accounting Designation he started a 35-year career at Abitibi Consolidated. Starting in the Electronic Accounting department in the 1960's, he eventually became the director of Information Systems. At the end of his career, he became Director of Pension Fund Administration. Following his retirement, he sat on the pension committee for St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. Fred enjoyed a long membership with the South Magetawan Hunting and Fishing Club where he cultivated and enjoyed many friendships. Fred was an avid woodworker and had a passion for making beautiful furniture. A reader and thoughtful man, Fred's quiet intellect will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019