HEAPS, Fred Fred Heaps passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, after a long battle against cancer. He was looking forward to being with his wife Cathie who passed on June 4, 2018. He is survived by his two sons, Todd, his wife Arletta, grandson Fox, and Darrell, his wife Colleen, granddaughters Addison and Brooklyn. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Toronto Ski Club, 796456 Grey Road 19, The Blue Mountains from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16th. Donations in Fred's name can be made to Campbell House, Hospice Georgian Triangle.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019