FRED HUCALUK

HUCALUK, FRED 1927 - 2020 P.Eng. Died peacefully, after a brief illness, on August 5, 2020, at Scarborough General Hospital at the age of 92. We are grateful to the staff for their kind and attentive care. Fred was born in Windsor, Ontario, the only child of immigrants, Nicolaus and Mary Hucaluk. Wireless radio was all the rage, and assembling one with a family friend sparked a lifelong interest in engineering. What he lacked in finances he made up for in personal resourcefulness: riding the bus every day across the river to Detroit and a part-time job in the chemistry department. Fred graduated from the University of Detroit in Electrical Engineering in 1949 and became a Professional Engineer in Ontario (PEO) in 1951. After a brief courtship, he married Adrienne Brown, a nursing graduate from Grace Hospital in Windsor, on May 5, 1951. Together for over 65 years, they had 7 children, 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In later years, Fred and Adrienne vacationed throughout Canada, as well as to Cuba, where they befriended a number of local families, often bringing them bicycles, computers and other useful goods. Adrienne predeceased him in 2018. Fred, with family in tow, travelled across Canada to work at H.G. Acres, Gore & Storie, Galt PUC, BC Hydro and Giffels. Finally, after Adrienne put her foot down, he stopped moving and landed his dream job at H.H. Angus & Associates, where he worked for 43 years until his retirement in 2011. As a senior design engineer, projects for which he had major electrical responsibility included auto plants for Ford, General Motors and Chrysler; industrial projects for INCO, hospitals such as Sunnybrook, Toronto General, and St. Michael's; buildings and infrastructure at the University of Guelph and Humber College; office buildings, including Manulife, the TD Centre and Sears; labs for the Government of Canada and Malaysia; and data centres for TD, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, Air Canada, Hewlett Packard, Sears and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior. His most memorable project was the Sky Dome (now Rogers Centre). Work related to these projects required travel across Canada and the U.S., and to Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Holland and Germany. He was Chairman of the Scarborough Chapter of the PEO in 1968. Fred is survived by his children, Mary Jayne, Fred, Allan and Brian, Carlson, Adrienne and Nancy, all of whom mourn his passing as the end of an era. Modified visitation will take place on Thursday, August 13th, and a live-streamed funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 1:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website, McDougall and Brown, for more details about donations and attendance at either function. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.



