1/1
FRED KANE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANE, FRED Passed away October 21, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Fred is survived by Betty, his wife of 70 years and his children Linda (Peter), Cathy (Doug), David (Melinda), Dennis (Tanya) as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of loss except to say we have had the amazing good fortune to have had him in our lives. Fred was a man of extraordinary integrity and kindness; an incredible person who made the world a better place. "Say not in grief, he is no more but in thankfulness that he was." Kindly direct any donations in Fred's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved