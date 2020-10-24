KANE, FRED Passed away October 21, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Fred is survived by Betty, his wife of 70 years and his children Linda (Peter), Cathy (Doug), David (Melinda), Dennis (Tanya) as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Words cannot begin to express our feelings of loss except to say we have had the amazing good fortune to have had him in our lives. Fred was a man of extraordinary integrity and kindness; an incredible person who made the world a better place. "Say not in grief, he is no more but in thankfulness that he was." Kindly direct any donations in Fred's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



