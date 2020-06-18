FRED LEON YURICHUK
YURICHUK, FRED LEON 1947 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and love, on June 15, 2020, after a strong battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Tammy (née Nail) for 46 years. Cherished father to Fred Jr., Sarah, Alicia (Mike) and James (Daniela). Adored grandfather "Gigi" to James Jr., Johnny, Stella, Julia and Beatrice. Dear brother to Lorne (Anne). Fred will also be deeply missed as an uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew, and friend, to the many who loved him. Fred will live on through our memories of him and his passion for music and sports, his generous hospitality, and his witty humour. We will be especially reminded of him with every spicy caesar and beach sunset. Service to be held on Friday, June 19th. Information and condolences at newhavenfuneralcentre.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
