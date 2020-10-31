1/
FRED PINARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINARD, FRED With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved father, Fred Pinard of Markham, Ontario. In his 92nd year, Fred passed peacefully at home, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife (Kaye) and survived by his children Gordon (Marlene), Kathi James (Charles) and John (Theresa). He is adored by his grandchildren Chris (Kaela), Nick, Isabelle, Dylan and Sydney. He was fortunate to find love again, and adventure – on the golf course and traveling around the world - with Kaye Mustos. He was the baby brother to Art and Kathy, uncle to David, Karen and Nancie and great friend to many. And he loved his care team, Glaiza, Christine and Manoj, who became part of his family. So as we say goodbye to this most amazing man, we will wipe away our sadness and celebrate a life well-lived. Planning is underway for a music-filled celebration of life and details will be available shortly. For more information, or to leave a message, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/toronto-on/frederick-pinard-9864996

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved