PINARD, FRED With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved father, Fred Pinard of Markham, Ontario. In his 92nd year, Fred passed peacefully at home, on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife (Kaye) and survived by his children Gordon (Marlene), Kathi James (Charles) and John (Theresa). He is adored by his grandchildren Chris (Kaela), Nick, Isabelle, Dylan and Sydney. He was fortunate to find love again, and adventure – on the golf course and traveling around the world - with Kaye Mustos. He was the baby brother to Art and Kathy, uncle to David, Karen and Nancie and great friend to many. And he loved his care team, Glaiza, Christine and Manoj, who became part of his family. So as we say goodbye to this most amazing man, we will wipe away our sadness and celebrate a life well-lived. Planning is underway for a music-filled celebration of life and details will be available shortly. For more information, or to leave a message, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/toronto-on/frederick-pinard-9864996