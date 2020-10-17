1/1
FRED (PREDRAG) KOVACHEVICH ROMAN
ROMAN, FRED (PREDRAG) KOVACHEVICH It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Internationally Renowned Architect Fred (Predrag) Kovachevich Roman (Engineer of Architecture) (OAA, OAQ, RAIC) on October 9, 2020. Known for his creative and innovative designs spanning continents, both his residential and church designs have become landmarks and will continue as a professional legacy to his talent, imagination, passion, and spirit. Born in Zagreb, Yugoslavia in 1924, Fred survived, surrounded by the war around and overhead, finally managing to land in Montreal in December 1951. Here he started his new life, met Greta, and they were married. In the end, Fred finished his life as he always lived it, on his own terms, in his own way, at home surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife Greta of 57 years (nee MacDonald), son Christopher, grandchildren Alyssa and Milan. Given our current Covid-19 circumstances, service will be for immediate family. Memories may be shared at www.jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca for the Roman family.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Jerrett Funeral Homes

