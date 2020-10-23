1/
SHEMKO, FRED "TEADOR" A valued and dedicated employee of Valentine Construction for many years. Peacefully passed away, at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, on October 19, 2020, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Kay Shemko. Loving and devoted father of Todd Shemko and Christine Shemko. Survived by brothers George, Ed and sister Delores. Predeceased by brother Nick and sisters Lillian, Mary and Myra. Sadly missed and always remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. An avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting and camping. He cherished every opportunity to experience the wild beauty of nature. On the creative side, he was highly skilled and passionate in the art of painting Ukrainian Easter Eggs. Due to current world events, the wearing of masks is mandatory while in the funeral home while practising social distancing in compliance with provincial recommendations. The family will receive guests at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home the following day starting at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at Carson Funeral Home's You Tube channel. Interment will follow at St. Michaels' Catholic Cemetery in Orillia. Due to COVID-19, with regret, a reception will not take place after the interment. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Ontario Lung Association and are greatly appreciated by the family. "Live long and prosper" Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
