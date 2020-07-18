Fred SOUTHWELL

SOUTHWELL, Fred 1928 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with his daughter Leslie and granddaughter Samantha by his side in his 92nd year. Fred was the beloved husband of the late Edna (2010). He was adored by his children, Leslie, John and David (Debbie) and by his granddaughter, Samantha, who was his sunshine. Born in East York and raised in Long Branch, ON. Predeceased by parents, Ellen and Arthur. Dear youngest brother of Joe, the late Edward, the late Leslie. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. With his brothers off to fight in the war, Fred excelled in many sports including lacrosse, where he soon became Long Branch's top scorer. He joined the Etobicoke Police Department in 1953 shortly after his marriage to our mom, who had recently arrived from Scotland. It was love at first sight and we are so thankful for that; fairy tales do have happy endings. Although our hearts are broken, we are so thankful for the long and healthy life that our Dad was blessed with. Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com