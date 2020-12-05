COLLEY, FRED W. October 10, 1930 - November 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Fred Colley, at the age of 90, or as he would say, "I'm 104." Predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Shirley Mildred (Hill), cherished father of Heather (predeceased), Michelle, Shirley (Sigmund Scheuer), Fred (Lori) and Tammy (Tom Smedley). Special dad to Darrin. Loving PaPa/ grandfather/ great- grandfather. He will also be missed by his sisters, Betty Reid and Evelyn Ross. As per Fred's wish, no service to be held. A special thank you to the team at Orchard Villa Retirement for being his extended family and taking such good care of him. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca