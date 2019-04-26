Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREDA ELIZABETH ROUT. View Sign Obituary

ROUT, FREDA ELIZABETH In loving memory of Freda Elizabeth Rout who passed away peacefully April 18, 2019, at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Freda will be joining her beloved husband Jeffrey Claude Rout sitting in their porch on a sunny day together again. Freda left behind her loving cousin John Chisholm and his family, the Ford family, the Musgrove families and many dear friends in England. Freda will be missed by the many neighbors and friends she deeply touched. The outpouring of support from the hospital staff, charitable foundation and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital was inspiring. Thanks go out to all the neighbors who have supported Freda and Jeffrey for decades. They made their lives a little easier to manage and supplied love and support to them. Freda Elizabeth Rout and Jeffrey Rout were two of the finest examples of what honest, hard working, humble people can bring to the world. They were filled with love and compassion for all whom they met. They will continue to be generous, silent philanthropist to many of Toronto's charities that were dear to them. They will be missed by all who knew them and have left many wonderful memories for all of us to enjoy.

ROUT, FREDA ELIZABETH In loving memory of Freda Elizabeth Rout who passed away peacefully April 18, 2019, at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Freda will be joining her beloved husband Jeffrey Claude Rout sitting in their porch on a sunny day together again. Freda left behind her loving cousin John Chisholm and his family, the Ford family, the Musgrove families and many dear friends in England. Freda will be missed by the many neighbors and friends she deeply touched. The outpouring of support from the hospital staff, charitable foundation and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital was inspiring. Thanks go out to all the neighbors who have supported Freda and Jeffrey for decades. They made their lives a little easier to manage and supplied love and support to them. Freda Elizabeth Rout and Jeffrey Rout were two of the finest examples of what honest, hard working, humble people can bring to the world. They were filled with love and compassion for all whom they met. They will continue to be generous, silent philanthropist to many of Toronto's charities that were dear to them. They will be missed by all who knew them and have left many wonderful memories for all of us to enjoy. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close