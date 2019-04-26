ROUT, FREDA ELIZABETH In loving memory of Freda Elizabeth Rout who passed away peacefully April 18, 2019, at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, Canada. Freda will be joining her beloved husband Jeffrey Claude Rout sitting in their porch on a sunny day together again. Freda left behind her loving cousin John Chisholm and his family, the Ford family, the Musgrove families and many dear friends in England. Freda will be missed by the many neighbors and friends she deeply touched. The outpouring of support from the hospital staff, charitable foundation and doctors at Michael Garron Hospital was inspiring. Thanks go out to all the neighbors who have supported Freda and Jeffrey for decades. They made their lives a little easier to manage and supplied love and support to them. Freda Elizabeth Rout and Jeffrey Rout were two of the finest examples of what honest, hard working, humble people can bring to the world. They were filled with love and compassion for all whom they met. They will continue to be generous, silent philanthropist to many of Toronto's charities that were dear to them. They will be missed by all who knew them and have left many wonderful memories for all of us to enjoy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019