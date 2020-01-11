|
|
FORSTER, FREDA We said goodbye to our dear Mother, Freda Forster (nee Snoddon), on December 29, 2019. She was predeceased by our father and her husband Thomas Forster. Graham and Jayne have sadly missed their Mother's presence, and will celebrate her life in late spring at Manor Road United Church in Toronto. Freda grew up on a farm north of the city in a little town named Brechin with her parents and four younger sisters. Mom moved to Toronto as soon as she could and became the city girl she was destined to be. Mom joined the YMCA which provided a wonderful community to dance, holiday and make lifelong friends. With her work at the Workman's Compensation Board, Mom was known for her curiosity, compassion, and hard work. Freda had many admirable skills; she lived her life consciously and compassionately for others. Mom was a talented gardener with African Violets and orchids being the stars. Mom was also very adventurous in the kitchen, and loved to entertain family and friends. Retirement was an enjoyable stage of life that took our parents on the road to new places and visiting with old friends. After Dad died, Mom eventually moved into Briton House (Toronto). After years of gentle persuasion Mom entered her last adventure and moved to Calgary, where she lived out her final years living closer to Jayne. We miss you Mom.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020