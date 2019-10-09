GRAY, FREDA (nee LEADBEATER) Peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Mert Gray. Loving mother of Paul (Cathie) and Cynthia Higgins (Keith). Cherished grandmother of Robert (Jenna), Melissa (Steve), Amanda (Louis), and Mark. Great-grandmother of William and Jessica. Lovingly remembered by her sister-in-law Thelma Leadbeater, and by her nephews Wayne (Hildegard) and the late Greg. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Weston, on Thursday from 3-5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at St. Philip's Anglican Church Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. George's on the Hill Anglican Church or The Salvation Army would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019