BROCKBANK, FREDA LUCILLE Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Newmarket, Ontario. Sister of Audrey Morning (nee Brockbank), aunt to Kevin (Laura), Alison and Larry (Lisa). Great-aunt to 7 nieces and nephews. Freda loved living in Brampton in her latter years. She took great joy from all it offered including the Downtown Farmer's Market, Music in the Park and the Horticultural and Historical Societies. A former resident of Castlemore, Freda also participated in The Ebenezer Historical Society and was an avid leader of the Girl Guides of Canada. Visitation at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Chapel service on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow.

