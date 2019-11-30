LeGALLAIS, FREDA MAE (nee FRENCH) Freda LeGallais, our beloved Mother, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with family by her side. Mom was born in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1918. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William E. LeGallais, and her 3 siblings Stanley, Herschel and Marian. She is survived by her 3 children, Randy (Lynne), Bryan (Leah) and Wendy (Dick); her 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Freda's Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 12 noon at St Stephen's on-the-Hill United Church, 998 Indian Rd., Mississauga, Ontario L5H 1R5. For more information, please visit the website www.circleoflifecbc.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019