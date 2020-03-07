Home

JAMIESON, FREDA MARY (nee BEAMISH) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. We will miss everything about her as she was an exceptional lady. She left us on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in her 83rd year. Freda leaves behind her loving and faithful sidekick Brutus, son Scott Peters and daughter Victoria Hilliard, grandchildren Jesse Bowler and Chelsea Bowler her best friend Donnie Beamish and family and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of Freda's life will take place on Saturday, March 28th from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. with a short service at 2:30 p.m. at RCL (3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W.) Branch 101.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
