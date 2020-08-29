1/
FREDA MURIEL HARLAND McDOUGALL
McDOUGALL, FREDA MURIEL HARLAND (nee LAMB) Missionary and Pastor's spouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord Jesus on August 24, 2020. Beloved of her predeceased husbands Tom Harland and Maxwell McDougall. She will be deeply missed by her sister Diana, children Pauline and David, Stephen and Rachel and Philip and Maia and grandchildren Luke, Victoria, Emma, Lyam, Abigail, Nathaniel and Justin and extended family, but will always be remembered for gentleness and loving service for others. In Freda's memory, please consider a donation to World Vision or The Leprosy Mission Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
