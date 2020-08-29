McDOUGALL, FREDA MURIEL HARLAND (nee LAMB) Missionary and Pastor's spouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord Jesus on August 24, 2020. Beloved of her predeceased husbands Tom Harland and Maxwell McDougall. She will be deeply missed by her sister Diana, children Pauline and David, Stephen and Rachel and Philip and Maia and grandchildren Luke, Victoria, Emma, Lyam, Abigail, Nathaniel and Justin and extended family, but will always be remembered for gentleness and loving service for others. In Freda's memory, please consider a donation to World Vision or The Leprosy Mission Canada. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca