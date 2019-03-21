DOONER, Freda Ruth (nee OUELLETTE) Peacefully on March 17, 2019, in her 96th year, surrounded by the love of her children. Beloved wife of the late Wilfrid. Loving mother of Colleen Newmarch (the late Mike), Marie Massicotte (Rick), Mark (Kim) and Joanne Fairley (Bruce). Cherished grandma of DJ, Jennifer, Kyle (Lynne), Brett (Stephanie), Ryan (Kelvin), Bryan (Katie), Leanne (Sean) and Sabrina (Jon) and much-loved 'GGma' of Keegan, Aidan, Emma, Rhys, Kyan, Leah, Bradley, Hunter and Madison. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward The Confessor Church, 75 Churchill Ave., on Monday, March 25th, at 12 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m., cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Ministries or St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences www.rskane.ca. We will miss you Mom.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019