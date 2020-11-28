1/1
Frederic Francesco "Rico" FAVERI
FAVERI, Frederic 'Rico" Francesco It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rico Faveri, on November 19, 2020 at the age of 93 at Trillium Health Centre in Mississauga. Predeceased by his wife Carolina and his parents Mario and Maria. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings; Bob (Alice), Rose (Bill deceased), John (Cinna), Mario (Irene), Dan (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. Rico operated Rico's Grocery Store on Caledonia Road in Toronto for more than 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Italian United Church and the Garibaldi chapter of the Grand Orange Lodge. Many thanks to the staff at Revera Centennial Park Place Retirement Residence and the staff at Trillium Health Centre. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in his memory to your local food bank. Rico was a gentle man, who will always be remembered by those who knew him.

